IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $3,414,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APD opened at $297.74 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.27.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

