IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 317.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 30,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 23,221 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 24.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average is $70.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

