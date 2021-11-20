IFG Advisory LLC Sells 317 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FPX. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $16,361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,312.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 58,762 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,597,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 96,648.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares during the period.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $132.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.70. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.