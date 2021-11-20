IFG Advisory LLC Sells 523 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

BATS:GOVT opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59.

