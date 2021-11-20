IFP Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 15,280 Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $888,000.

Shares of PFIX stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28.

