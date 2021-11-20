IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.18% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPD. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 158.1% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,460,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after buying an additional 1,507,298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 203.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 234,119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 636,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after purchasing an additional 192,789 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 493,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 132,802 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,561,000.

NYSEARCA SPD opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.95. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $33.07.

