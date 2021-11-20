IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 229 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1,595.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,504,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $709,492 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.50.

MCO stock opened at $387.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $377.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

