IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,470 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of PEJ stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.82.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

