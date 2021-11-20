iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Update

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the October 14th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iHuman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iHuman by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 126,489 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHuman in the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iHuman by 428.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 53,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iHuman by 14.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 946,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 119,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,104. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. iHuman has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $269.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.91.

iHuman (NYSE:IH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. iHuman had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

