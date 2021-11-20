iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Update

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the October 14th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iHuman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iHuman by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 126,489 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHuman in the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iHuman by 428.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 53,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iHuman by 14.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 946,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 119,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE IH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,104. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. iHuman has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $269.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.91.
iHuman Company Profile
iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.
