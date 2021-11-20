Imad K. Anbouba Sells 1,500 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Stock

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunoco by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

