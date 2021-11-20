Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,933.20 ($25.26).

LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,584 ($20.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.99 billion and a PE ratio of 5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,547.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,565.86. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a GBX 48.48 ($0.63) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

