Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,933.20 ($25.26).
LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,584 ($20.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.99 billion and a PE ratio of 5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,547.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,565.86. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85.
Imperial Brands Company Profile
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.
Read More: What Is an EV Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.