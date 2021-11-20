IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INAB. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. B. Riley began coverage on IN8bio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INAB opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45. IN8bio has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that IN8bio will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in IN8bio during the third quarter worth about $555,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About IN8bio

