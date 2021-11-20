Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Trading Down 4.1%

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA) dropped 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 11,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 25,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Inca One Gold from C$1.45 to C$1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$13.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.92.

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

