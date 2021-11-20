Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Separately, Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

IBA opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $48.47.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

