Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells $292,950.00 in Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:IR opened at $61.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

