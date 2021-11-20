Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells $292,950.00 in Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:IR opened at $61.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
