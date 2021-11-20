Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

IPHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.85.

Shares of IPHA opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innate Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $771,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $509,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innate Pharma (IPHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.