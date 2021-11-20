Innate Pharma S.A. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Innate Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innate Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

NASDAQ IPHA opened at $5.01 on Friday. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth about $1,157,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth about $771,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth about $509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Innate Pharma during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.