Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,841 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 885.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 397,449 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,305,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,278 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 69,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of INVA opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 75.82 and a quick ratio of 75.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.47.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. The business had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,212,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $4,000,002.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

