InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INPOY opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04. InPost has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

