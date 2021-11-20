Insider Buying: Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Director Buys 19,748 Shares of Stock

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Director Michael Young acquired 19,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $79,584.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Young acquired 4,000 shares of Better Choice stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $14,640.00.

Shares of BTTR stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $116.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of -0.86. Better Choice Company Inc. has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $10.80.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.43. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 1,113.44% and a negative net margin of 48.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTTR. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Better Choice in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Better Choice in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,505,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Better Choice in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,688,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Better Choice in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Better Choice in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Better Choice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Dawson James began coverage on Better Choice in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Better Choice in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

