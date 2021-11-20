Insider Buying: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Insider Buys 3,660 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) insider Robert J. Bass bought 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $34.62.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. alerts:

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.