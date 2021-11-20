Insider Buying: Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) COO Buys $87,000.00 in Stock

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) COO Stephen Harbin acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Oncorus stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.49. Oncorus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $37.86.
Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
Oncorus Company Profile
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.