Insider Buying: Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) COO Buys $87,000.00 in Stock

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) COO Stephen Harbin acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Oncorus stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.49. Oncorus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oncorus by 16.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the third quarter valued at $1,794,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 1.2% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,755,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

