Insider Buying: QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider Michael Harper acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,245.88).

QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 267 ($3.49) on Friday. QinetiQ Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 256.60 ($3.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 305.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 328.09. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.69%.

QQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 437 ($5.71) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

