Insider Buying: Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) insider Robert Dunn bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($36,582.18).

Robert Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rotala alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Robert Dunn bought 25,000 shares of Rotala stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £7,500 ($9,798.80).

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Dunn bought 50,000 shares of Rotala stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £14,500 ($18,944.34).

Shares of LON:ROL opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.40) on Friday. Rotala PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 22.42 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 37 ($0.48). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.73. The company has a market cap of £15.28 million and a PE ratio of 27.73.

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Rotala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.