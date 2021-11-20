Insider Selling: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) SVP Sells 95,404 Shares of Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
ASO opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 9.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.57.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on ASO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
