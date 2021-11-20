Insider Selling: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) SVP Sells 95,404 Shares of Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ASO opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 9.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.57.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,145 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

