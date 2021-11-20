Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Sells $174,611.50 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director David H. Mowry sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $174,611.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 945.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after buying an additional 2,769,149 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth $25,490,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7,934.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after buying an additional 1,006,852 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth $12,244,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,976,000 after buying an additional 1,003,822 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATEC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

