Insider Selling: American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) EVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:AIG opened at $54.95 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.97.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 906.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 85,478 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in American International Group by 302.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,257,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,132,000 after acquiring an additional 25,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 24.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,266,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,539,000 after acquiring an additional 252,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.77.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

