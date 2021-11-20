Insider Selling: eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Sells $276,104.64 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $287,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in eBay by 681.1% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,819 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in eBay by 11.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,260,112 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $77,169,000 after acquiring an additional 125,724 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

