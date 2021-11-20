Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Sells 13,483 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Eifion Jones sold 13,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $380,759.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eifion Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hayward alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Eifion Jones sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $653,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Eifion Jones sold 16,222 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $391,274.64.

On Friday, October 22nd, Eifion Jones sold 8,778 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $210,759.78.

On Monday, September 13th, Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,194,220.00.

Hayward stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hayward in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.