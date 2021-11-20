Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells 175,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

JFrog stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $73.61.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

