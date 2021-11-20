Insider Selling: Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Major Shareholder Sells $69,804,743.16 in Stock

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.76. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MQ. Mizuho began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.