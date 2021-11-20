Insider Selling: Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CFO Sells 3,314 Shares of Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $75,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Justin Coulombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Justin Coulombe sold 3,593 shares of Momentive Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $89,825.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Justin Coulombe sold 1,059 shares of Momentive Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $24,357.00.

Shares of MNTV opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.04. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.27. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. Momentive Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

