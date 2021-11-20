Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO Sells $1,369,611.88 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,369,611.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $71.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.64 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.55. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $99.18.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPRX. TheStreet raised OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
