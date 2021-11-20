Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO Sells $1,369,611.88 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,369,611.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $71.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.64 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.55. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPRX. TheStreet raised OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.