Insider Selling: Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Porch Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,787 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $64,101.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $97,450.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $80,910.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $74,040.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $42,350.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $40,275.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $40,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $73,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $96,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $19,490.00.

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,277,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,626,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 856,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,724,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.