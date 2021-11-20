Insider Selling: Saga plc (LON:SAGA) Insider Sells £1,000,345.95 in Stock

Saga plc (LON:SAGA) insider Roger De Haan sold 341,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83), for a total transaction of £1,000,345.95 ($1,306,958.39).

Shares of Saga stock opened at GBX 271.80 ($3.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £380.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 327.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 362.20. Saga plc has a 12 month low of GBX 205.60 ($2.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 464.60 ($6.07).

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

