Insider Selling: Saga plc (LON:SAGA) Insider Sells £1,000,345.95 in Stock

Saga plc (LON:SAGA) insider Roger De Haan sold 341,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83), for a total transaction of £1,000,345.95 ($1,306,958.39).
Shares of Saga stock opened at GBX 271.80 ($3.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £380.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 327.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 362.20. Saga plc has a 12 month low of GBX 205.60 ($2.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 464.60 ($6.07).
Saga Company Profile
