Insider Selling: ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $859.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ScanSource by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,179,000 after purchasing an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,571,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 193,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in ScanSource by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 354,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 322,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 50,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

