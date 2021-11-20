Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CEO Sells $1,098,612.50 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $1,098,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

STEM stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

