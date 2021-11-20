Insider Selling: TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells 23,776 Shares of Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $2,559,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TTGT opened at $106.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.49 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $111.44.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at $1,755,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.