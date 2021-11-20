Insider Selling: The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) President Sells $212,694.56 in Stock

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 30,472 shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $212,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUBA opened at $5.75 on Friday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

