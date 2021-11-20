Insider Selling: WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Sells $830,329.50 in Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $830,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WESCO International stock opened at $136.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $140.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.36.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 26.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 70.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. Stephens lifted their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

