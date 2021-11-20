Insider Selling: WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Sells $830,329.50 in Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $830,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
WESCO International stock opened at $136.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $140.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.36.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. Stephens lifted their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.
