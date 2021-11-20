Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP Scot R. Jafroodi Sells 3,000 Shares

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $135,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $44.71 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $45.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $867.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $171.26 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

