Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $307.27.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $301.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -668.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Insulet has a 1 year low of $218.28 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.88 and its 200-day moving average is $283.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

