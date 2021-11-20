Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives $29.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICPT traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 646,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,480. The stock has a market cap of $509.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

