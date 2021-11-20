Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,133 shares of company stock worth $15,632,182. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $133.30 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

