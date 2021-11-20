International Game Technology PLC (IGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 7th

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

International Game Technology has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. International Game Technology has a payout ratio of 54.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

IGT opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 2.10. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Game Technology stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

