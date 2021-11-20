International Game Technology PLC to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

IGT opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.