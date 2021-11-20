Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Intertape Polymer Group in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

ITP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.11.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$25.24 on Thursday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of C$22.18 and a 52 week high of C$32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.211 per share. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Gregory Yull sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$610,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,817 shares in the company, valued at C$8,780,577.13.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

