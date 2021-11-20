Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Short Interest Update

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,215 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after acquiring an additional 565,285 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 389,514 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,756.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 262,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

ITCI opened at $40.28 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

