Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $840.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $535.00.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $644.35.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $692.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $337.72 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

