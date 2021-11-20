Invesco Ltd. Acquires 95,872 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,872 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Essent Group worth $28,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,192,000 after acquiring an additional 152,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,297 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 20.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,029,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 518,905 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,797,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,727 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,317,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

